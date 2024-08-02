Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Willdan Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Willdan Group Stock Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 344,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.38. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $38.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,630,428 shares in the company, valued at $53,543,255.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,630,428 shares in the company, valued at $53,543,255.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $92,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,377.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,642 shares of company stock worth $9,959,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

