WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Hits $4.40 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $282,383.07 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00105389 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

