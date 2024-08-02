Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Insider Michael Ullmer Sells 1,000 Shares

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ullmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$100.00 ($65.36), for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($65,359.48).

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Westpac Banking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous Interim dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.