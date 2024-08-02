WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Cut to $195.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WCC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WCC

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC traded down $7.45 on Friday, reaching $151.30. The company had a trading volume of 574,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,127. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.29 and a 200-day moving average of $167.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WESCO International has a one year low of $122.30 and a one year high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after acquiring an additional 736,616 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $5,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in WESCO International by 68.6% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.