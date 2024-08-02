Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13-4.21 EPS.
NYSE:WELL traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,234. Welltower has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 138.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.32.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
