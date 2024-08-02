Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.34. 11,534,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,120,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.