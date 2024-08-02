Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.27.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $146.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. Carvana has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $154.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $10,005,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,895,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,406.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,512,096 shares of company stock valued at $303,420,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

