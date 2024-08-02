Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Waters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.58.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $18.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.20. 90,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,349. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

