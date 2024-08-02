Wanchain Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.34 million and $1.04 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00039189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,138,366 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

