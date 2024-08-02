Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. 3,310,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,650,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 237,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

