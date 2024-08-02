Wahed Invest LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Wahed Invest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 56.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Bunge Global stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.48. 1,931,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,450. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.11.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

