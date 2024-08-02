Wahed Invest LLC Reduces Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Flex by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,154. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,163,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,057,473 shares in the company, valued at $64,398,904.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,570 shares of company stock worth $25,403,101 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

