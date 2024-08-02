Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 1,874 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,458 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,510,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

