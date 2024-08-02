Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,406,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.31. 841,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $303.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.42.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,722,999. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

