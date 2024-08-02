Wahed Invest LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,804,000 after acquiring an additional 348,442 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.53. 3,532,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,937. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.26 and a 12-month high of $152.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.