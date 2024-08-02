Wahed Invest LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Onsemi by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,552,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,098. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,119 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

