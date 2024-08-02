Wahed Invest LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after acquiring an additional 369,792 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,153 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,027,000 after purchasing an additional 180,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.7 %

WST traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.28. The stock had a trading volume of 457,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

