Wahed Invest LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 216.1% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 148.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

