Wahed Invest LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $7.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.22. 2,592,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.61 and its 200 day moving average is $173.71. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

