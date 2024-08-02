Wahed Invest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Baird R W cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 760,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,445. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,850 shares of company stock worth $5,052,084 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

