Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $854,538 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.47 on Friday, reaching $117.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.81.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

