W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 158,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $59,802,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 785,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

