Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $2.77 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $77.76 million and $4.70 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00004492 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,605.26 or 1.00012151 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007448 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.85822745 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $4,323,903.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.