Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.89.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,891 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $10,815,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,870 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,271 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth $5,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

