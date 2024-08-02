Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.80

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 42856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

