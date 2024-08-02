Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.54. 120,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,138. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.54.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($1.07). The company had revenue of C$508.04 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6180556 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

