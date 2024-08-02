Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

