Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1005 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $49.58. 2,891,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,162. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
