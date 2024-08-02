Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1005 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $49.58. 2,891,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,162. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

