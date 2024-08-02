Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.60

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.60 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 311857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
