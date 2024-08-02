Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.60

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.60 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 311857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.