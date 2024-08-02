Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 673.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,133. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.23. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $205.99.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

