Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 384,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 540% from the previous session’s volume of 60,116 shares.The stock last traded at $300.44 and had previously closed at $313.74.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.51 and its 200-day moving average is $308.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

