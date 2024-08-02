Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on August 5th

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2419 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $100.14. 10,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,955. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.21 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.39.
About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
