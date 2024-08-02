Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

