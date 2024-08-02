Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Upbound Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-4.000 EPS.

Upbound Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of UPBD stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.19. 564,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,194. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 2.02. Upbound Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently -321.74%.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPBD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPBD

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.