Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UUU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,916. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

