United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

USLM stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.67. 12,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,686. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27.

Insider Activity

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 36,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,900 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Stories

