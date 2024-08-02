UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.33.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of UMBF traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $105.21.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,599,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock worth $1,723,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after acquiring an additional 394,578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 265,399 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $20,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UMB Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,005,000 after purchasing an additional 161,558 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.