UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.33.

UMBF traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $704,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,681,904 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $1,723,425 over the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

