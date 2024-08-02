UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Announces Earnings Results

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. UL Solutions’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UL Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ULS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 345,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. UL Solutions has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

