UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Announces Earnings Results

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. UL Solutions’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.
UL Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE:ULS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 345,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. UL Solutions has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23.
UL Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UL Solutions Company Profile
UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.
