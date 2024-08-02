UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 18.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE UGI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $24.69. 1,460,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on UGI

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.