TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 184,386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 65,953 shares.The stock last traded at $19.40 and had previously closed at $20.23.

TXO Partners Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $606.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other TXO Partners news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $756,863.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,089,868 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $756,863.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at $57,309,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,978 shares of company stock worth $1,191,263.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,685,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

