Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Boosted by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.78. 8,071,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,872.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

