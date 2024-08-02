Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Down to $23.72

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.72, but opened at $18.89. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 221,386 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
In related news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tutor Perini news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,052,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,602,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $6,467,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
