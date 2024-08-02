Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 4,119,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,782,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

