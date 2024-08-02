TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $929.3 million-$947.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.3 million. TriMas also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. 26,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.73. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $961.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $871,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $161,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,443.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,181 shares of company stock valued at $321,563. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

