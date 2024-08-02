TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Stephens

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a neutral rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $44.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

