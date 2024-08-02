Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

TCW has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.91.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$4.97. The company had a trading volume of 230,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,301. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.38.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.63 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

