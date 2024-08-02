Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIG. Bank of America raised their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

Get Transocean alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Transocean

Transocean Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $5.24. 13,541,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,929,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Transocean by 1,489.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,834 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 185,372 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,326 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.