Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. 14,721,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,937,914. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

