Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $321.14.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $13.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $319.94. 321,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,606. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $351.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

